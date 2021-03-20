Thank you for Reading.

Mary Magdalene White
SYSTEM

MARY MAGDALENE WHITE, 82, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Tuesday March 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at CAMC General after a short illness.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph Bartley Belcher and Dora Ellen Belcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt E. White; son, Thomas White; and several deceased siblings.

Mary was a member of the Jordan Mound Church.

She is survived by: daughters, Deborah White at home and Teresa Chandler and her husband John of Clendenin; son, Jeff White and his wife Tammy of Clendenin; sister, Martha Ore; brother, Harry Belcher; grandchildren, Sarah (John) McAfee, Samantha (Joe) Bevel and Heather; and great grandchildren, Faith, Matthew, Ayden and Winston.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday March 21, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will be 2 p.m., Monday March 22, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Bob Jett officiating. Burial will be in the Shamblin Cemetery Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you