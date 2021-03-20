MARY MAGDALENE WHITE, 82, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Tuesday March 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at CAMC General after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Bartley Belcher and Dora Ellen Belcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt E. White; son, Thomas White; and several deceased siblings.
Mary was a member of the Jordan Mound Church.
She is survived by: daughters, Deborah White at home and Teresa Chandler and her husband John of Clendenin; son, Jeff White and his wife Tammy of Clendenin; sister, Martha Ore; brother, Harry Belcher; grandchildren, Sarah (John) McAfee, Samantha (Joe) Bevel and Heather; and great grandchildren, Faith, Matthew, Ayden and Winston.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday March 21, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will be 2 p.m., Monday March 22, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Bob Jett officiating. Burial will be in the Shamblin Cemetery Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.