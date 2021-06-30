MARY (MARGARET) HANCOCK, 93, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Beyond her family, her joys in life included volunteering at The Salvation Army, CAMC Ladies Auxiliary at Memorial, March of Dimes and LERMA.
Margaret was proceeded in death by her Husband, Roy S. Hancock; Daughter, Debra Ann Hammack; Brothers, James Francis Wathan, Bernard Eugene Wathen and Joseph Marvin Wathen; Sister, Catherine Marie Willingham; and Grandson, Brandon Brown.
She is survived by her Daughter, Brenda Brown (Mike Sidebottom) of Charleston; Son, Rev. David Wayne Hancock, Sr. (Tonya) of Handley; Brother, William Irvin Wathan of Owensboro, KY; and Son-in-Law Jack Edward Hammack of Elkview; Grandchildren: Brian Hammack (Pam) of Gallipolis, OH; Jason Brown (Kelli) of Pittsburgh, PA; David Wayne Hancock, Jr. of Handley; and Jessica Stanley (Jonathan) of Diamond; 10 Great-Grandchildren; 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, WV. Online Condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangement are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.