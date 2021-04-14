MARY MARGARET KEFFER, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Mary was born February 25, 1953, in Charleston to the late Peter Paul and Hazel Louise Kuhn Cook. She was also preceded by a daughter, Mary Beth and sister, Paula Malone and her husband, Tubby
Mary was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1971 where she played in the band. She attended Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston), was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, a 40 plus year employee of McJunkin Corporation (MRC Global).
She loved anywhere there was sun, especially the beach, and had traveled to Mexico and Jamaica several times to put her feet in the sand.
Mary's love of sun fueled her sunshine personality and her infectious laugh.
She had a host of close friends, especially Debbie, May, Lou's Crew, Bobbi and Vickie and many more, too numerous to name.
Mary is survived by her loving family; sons, Jeffrey Keffer (Angela) of Tornado, Gary Lee Keffer, Jr. (Megan) of Kenna, husband, Gary L. Keffer, Sr., brother, Jimmy and "sister"/sister-in-law, Jewell Cook, grandchildren, Josie and Ridge of Tornado, Eric of Carmel, Indiana and Griffin of Kenna and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. And her furry baby, Pawley.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 16, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston,WV 25302, with Pastor John Gorrell officiating, Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 to 9 PM, Thursday and 1 hour before the service at the church on Friday.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the C.P.I.C.U. (C.A.M.C. Memorial Division), especially, Kim, Kristin, Lauren, Chris and dancing buddy Drew for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311in Mary's name.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston is honored to serve the Keffer Family.