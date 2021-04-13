Thank you for Reading.

MARY MARGARET KEFFER, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away, April 10, 2021.Friends may visit from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home, Charleston is honored to serve the Keffer Family.

