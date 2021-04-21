MARY MARGARET O'CONNOR, 90 of Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, WV. There will be no services. Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
