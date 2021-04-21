MARY MARGARET "TOOTSIE" BOWLES 72, of Charleston went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday April 16,2021 with her son, daughter, and grandson by her side.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Robert Lee Bowles, her parents, Elizabeth and Danny Franklin, and John Arbogast, and her sister, Ruth "Sammy" Russell. Also preceding her in death were brothers Jimmy and Johnny who passed away as young children.
Mary is survived by her son, Danny (Julie) Bowles of Sissonville and her daughter Amy Bowles (Bart Roy) of Campbells Creek. She is also survived by her best friend and brother Ronald (Annabelle) Collison of Florida. Mary leaves behind four grandsons., Jaxson, Hunter, Hayden, and Hank who were her pride and joy and reason for living.
Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a dear friend to many. She lived by the philosophy that "Nothing is gonna steal my joy!".
Mary will truly be remembered for her gentle soul, pure heart, and the compassion she showed to others. She was a faithful believer and servant of the Lord. Mary would want us all to trust God's plan and accept Jesus Christ as our personal savior so she may see us all once again.
A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Mary's life at a later date.
Mary loved her country and was a big supporter of our veterans. You can honor her memory by making a donation to the West Virginia Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans at 336 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston WV 25306.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.