MARY "MARGARET" WESTFALL, 79, of Kenna, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born on March 16, 1942, in Kenna, to the late Robert and Liddie Boggess.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard Westfall; sons, Robert "Hank" Westfall Jr., Geoffrey Westfall; brothers, Willard "Stanton" Boggess, Preston Boggess, Robert Sanford "Tootium" Boggess; and sister, Roena Taylor.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Melissa Phillips (Jessie) of Kenna; brothers, Roy Boggess (Burna) of Kenna, Nemo Boggess (Phyllis) of Kenna; sisters, Maggie Casto of Fairplain, and Regina Slater (Larry) of Kenna; along with many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews that will definitely feel the loss of Margaret in their lives.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 22, at Fisher Memorial Church, Kenna with Terry Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Church Cemetery, Kenna.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Fisher Memorial Church, Kenna.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net