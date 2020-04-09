Mrs. MARY MARTHA (TOMMY) HARDY HILL passed away April 7, 2020, at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a long illness. A private service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, April 11, at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, W.Va. Live stream will be available for the public. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
