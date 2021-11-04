MARY MARTIN PRINDLE, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her residence at the Oaks in Beaufort, SC. She formerly resided in The Villages, FL and Hurricane and Poca, WV.
Mary was born in Johnson City, TN on June 29, 1927. Her family moved to West Virginia when she was 6 and settled in Eleanor, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Erwin Prindle, who died last year; mother, Nettie Hash; father, James Hash; step-mother, Ethel Hash; her first husband and father of her children, Paul Martin, who died as a result of the Monsanto explosion in 1957; brother, James ("Son") Hash; sister, Bette Scherer; and son-in-law, John Sampson.
She is survived by her daughters, Karon Sampson and Carole Smith (Lawrence); stepson, David Prindle (Anna); brother, Robert ("Bob") Hash; half-brothers, James and Jeff Hash (Robin); half-sister, Susan Pettit (Skip); sister-in-law, Dove Hash; and brother-in-law, Harry George Packer (Linda).
Also surviving are her much-loved 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was a Christian and a member of Crossroads Community Church in Lady Lake, FL. She was formerly a long-standing member of Poca Baptist Church, where she faithfully prepared the Sunday church bulletin for many years.
A graduate of Poca High School (class of 1944) and Charleston Business School, Mary was a bookkeeper and worked for Elvin Martin's accounting firm, Union Carbide Tech Center Employees Federal Credit Union (now West Virginia Federal Credit Union), and Charleston Construction. She and Erwin retired to The Villages, FL in 1992, and enjoyed playing golf with their friends, eating out, their WV Club, and their church. They also volunteered at Dayspring Ministries in Fruitland Park.
Mary's grandmother told her, "Now Mary, I am going to live to be 100, and you can too!" Mary was fond of telling that to everyone, and it became her goal. Although she didn't quite meet that goal, she probably would have a funny remark to make about it. All who knew her commented on her feisty attitude and great sense of humor. The family is thankful and blessed to know that she is now at peace with her heavenly Father and those who went before her.
A service honoring Mary will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Beaufort National Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to Gideons International or Wounded Warriors.
