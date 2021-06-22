MARY MAXINE JORDAN WITT 95, of Red House passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at her home. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and was a member of Wade Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a longtime poll worked and worked many elections.
Born March 27, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Isaac A. Sayre and Anna Mae Bennett Sayre. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Raymond Jordan; husband of 25 years, Sebert Witt; granddaughter, Charity Jo Dixon; great grandson, Colt Daniel Lee Jordan and twelve brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean Ann (Charles) Goodman of Red House; son, Dan (Mary) Jordan of Red House; daughter Connie (Tom) Chapman of Antofagasta, Chile; step daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Hull of Scott Depot, Colleen (Paul) Cox of Princeton and Marsha (Bob) Walton of NY. Maxine is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wade Chapel United Methodist Church, 4601 Mclane Pike, Red House WV 25168.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Wayne Hooper and Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. At the request of the family the service will be streamed live on the Raynes Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.