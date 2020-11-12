MARY MAY BIAS, 90, of Ripley, WV went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Boone Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
She was born February 16, 1930 at Red Dragon, WV. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Foreman) Marshall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Bias; sisters Arlene Crouch and Ginger Workman; brothers Junior Marshall, Jim Marshall, John Marshall, Con Marshall and Glo Marshall.
She is survived by her children, Joan (Wayne) Larcy, Larry (Judy) Campbell, and Melvin (Dianna) Campbell; grandchildren, Danny Larcy, Michael Larcy, Timmy Campbell, Jennifer Campbell, Melvin Paul Campbell and Beth (J.R.) Hayes; four great-grandchildren, James Hayes, Alexander Hayes, Reilly Larcy and Raegan Larcy. She is also survived by her sisters, Tag (David) Williams, Ruth Williams Kitty Raines, Penny Hendricks and Ann; brother, Gene Marshall.
She loved bowling and traveled across the United States bowling in tournaments winning many trophies. She retired as secretary from New Departure Cafeteria located in the General Motors plant in Sandusky, Ohio. She loved going to church and reading her bible.
The family want to sincerely thank the staff of Hillcrest Health Care for the love and compassion they showed our mother the last sixteen months while she was in their care.
A service to honor the life of Mary Bias will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with the Rev. Walter Gore and Ralph Caudill officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Low Gap, Madison, WV.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., until service time.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor to practice social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and the safety of others.
