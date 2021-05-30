Thank you for Reading.

Mary Naylor
MARY NAYLOR age 76 of Smithers, WV, daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Mary Louise Pyatt. She attended Oakland Church of God in Smithers and was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother.

Surviving husband, Donald E. Naylor Sr.; Children Julie (Steve) Baker of Smithers, Donald Naylor Jr. of Smithers, Vanessa Gail Naylor of Fallsview and Rebecca Naylor of North Carolina; brother Jeffery Pyatt of Texas; sisters Angela Pyatt Brinner of Virginia, Ethel Pyatt of Clay, Sandra Stewart of Smithers and Pamela Merriman of Florida; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Service will be on Tuesday, 1 p.m., June 1, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Todd Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home.

