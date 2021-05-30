MARY NAYLOR age 76 of Smithers, WV, daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Mary Louise Pyatt. She attended Oakland Church of God in Smithers and was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother.
Surviving husband, Donald E. Naylor Sr.; Children Julie (Steve) Baker of Smithers, Donald Naylor Jr. of Smithers, Vanessa Gail Naylor of Fallsview and Rebecca Naylor of North Carolina; brother Jeffery Pyatt of Texas; sisters Angela Pyatt Brinner of Virginia, Ethel Pyatt of Clay, Sandra Stewart of Smithers and Pamela Merriman of Florida; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Service will be on Tuesday, 1 p.m., June 1, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Todd Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home.
