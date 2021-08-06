MARY OPAL HACKNEY, 88, of Charleston, passed away on August 4, 2021 at the Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on August 21, 1932 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Pleasant Monroe and Bertie Ellen Ingram Wines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hackney; son, Richard Allen Hackney, Sr.; siblings, Ruby Wines, Mabel Fetty, Lula Marion, Denny Wines, Shirley Wines, and Ira Wines; daughter-in-law, Pamela Hackney, and son-in-law, David Atkinson. Mary enjoyed woodworking with her husband and crocheting. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Dale Lee (Sandra) Hackney, Sr., Ricky Hackney, Charles (Dean) Douglas Hackney, and Brenda Atkinson; 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor George Webb, officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Clendenin Cemetery in Sissonville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
