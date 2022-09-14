Thank you for Reading.

Mary Pickett Ziebold
SYSTEM

MARY PICKETT ZIEBOLD, 98, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 5, 2022, peacefully at home. One of six siblings, she was a native of Jacksonville, FL. She met and married her husband, William T. Ziebold, at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station while he was in training as a Naval Aviator during WWII. They spent a brief time at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, WA, before returning home to West Virginia to start a family.

A devoted mother and grandmother, she volunteered at Memorial Hospital for many years. She was active in Kanawha Garden Club and The Jr. League of Charleston. She loved gardening, flower arranging, and playing golf and bridge with her friends and family.

Tags

Recommended for you