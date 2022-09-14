MARY PICKETT ZIEBOLD, 98, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 5, 2022, peacefully at home. One of six siblings, she was a native of Jacksonville, FL. She met and married her husband, William T. Ziebold, at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station while he was in training as a Naval Aviator during WWII. They spent a brief time at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, WA, before returning home to West Virginia to start a family.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she volunteered at Memorial Hospital for many years. She was active in Kanawha Garden Club and The Jr. League of Charleston. She loved gardening, flower arranging, and playing golf and bridge with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.
She is survived by daughters, Helen Chilton (Larry Schneider), Sara Hoblitzell (John) of Charleston; and son, Townsend (Julie) of New York City. Mary is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Mary C. Unruh, George Chilton, Anne C. Arbaugh; Jack, Bill, and Mark Hoblitzell; Eliza, Isabelle Z. Falcon, Will, and Christian Ziebold; seven great grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Thomas O. Ziebold.
A private, graveside service and burial were held at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV, on September 8, 2022.
Mary's family would like to thank Igy, David, Hope, Becky, Regina, and Samantha for their exceptional care of Mary in her final years.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the CAMC Foundation Ziebold Fund, 3414 Staunton Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304; Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or a charity of your choice.