Mary (Romine) Hoffman

MARY LOUISE (ROMINE) HOFFMAN, 99, of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Graham Cemetery, Letart. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the New Haven Fire Department. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
