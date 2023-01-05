Thank you for Reading.

Mary Rose Baker
MARY ROSE BAKER (JOHNSON), 96, of Boomer, WV, passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born in Jodie, WV, on August 24, 1926, to the late Bert and Minnie Johnson.

In 1946, she met Clarence Baker who "liked the way she combed her hair". They were married in 1947 and went on to have three children, Wayne (deceased), Elaine Price (Ronnie), and Karen Fitzwater (David). While raising her children, she was an exceptional homemaker and seamstress.

