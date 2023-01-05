MARY ROSE BAKER (JOHNSON), 96, of Boomer, WV, passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born in Jodie, WV, on August 24, 1926, to the late Bert and Minnie Johnson.
In 1946, she met Clarence Baker who "liked the way she combed her hair". They were married in 1947 and went on to have three children, Wayne (deceased), Elaine Price (Ronnie), and Karen Fitzwater (David). While raising her children, she was an exceptional homemaker and seamstress.
As her children grew up one-by-one, she affectionately became known as "Nanny" to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with whom she was always gentle and patient. Her family was the joy of her life until the very end and nothing brightened her day more than one of the babies running towards her with outreached arms and a jovial, "Nanny!".
Of all the words we could use to describe our mom and nanny, perhaps the most fitting is "faithful". Her faithfulness to her family was unsurpassable and her devotion to her Savior was
unwavering. Unsurprisingly her 96 years were not without trials, but her faith in Christ was
steadfast and she took every opportunity to tell others of His goodness. A devout member of
Boomer Baptist Church and a teacher of the Sunbeams Sunday School class for decades, she played an important role in the lives of many generations. Indeed, one of the things we will miss most is her faithfulness to pray for us without ceasing.
She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, brothers Glen and Garling Johnson, sister Edith Holcomb, devoted husband of 68 years, Clarence Baker, and son Wayne Baker.
Family will receive visitors at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with David West officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, WV, with Pastor Mark Stickland.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West for the care they provided to her. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in
her memory to Boomer Baptist Church, Boomer Christian Academy.