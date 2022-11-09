Thank you for Reading.

MARY ROSE HUDDLESTON, 101, of Boomer, died November 5, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab. She was born on April 15, 1921, in Montgomery to the late George Washington and Emma Johnson Jeffers.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two loving husbands, Jack Bryant and Arch Huddleston, brothers John, Mack, Andy and Homer Jeffers, sisters Edith Bostic, Georgia Jeffers, Elizabeth Bryant, Grace Shelton, and her deeply loved daughter Patty Johnson.

