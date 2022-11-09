MARY ROSE HUDDLESTON, 101, of Boomer, died November 5, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab. She was born on April 15, 1921, in Montgomery to the late George Washington and Emma Johnson Jeffers.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two loving husbands, Jack Bryant and Arch Huddleston, brothers John, Mack, Andy and Homer Jeffers, sisters Edith Bostic, Georgia Jeffers, Elizabeth Bryant, Grace Shelton, and her deeply loved daughter Patty Johnson.
Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jack and Sue Bryant, grandchildren Gary Robinson, Stephanie Burdette (Bruce), and Jessica Helms (Jason Spears), eight great grandchildren, and stepsons Doug and Steve Huddleston, and their families, and special sister-in-law Jo Ann Bryant.
A long-time resident of Boomer, she cherished her family, church (Boomer Baptist Church) and many friendships she had over her long life.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to every member of the staff of Montgomery Nursing and Rehab. Their care and compassion went well beyond simple elder care. We can never thank them enough for all they did for our mother.
Service will be at Noon, Friday, November 11, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Brother David West officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum in London. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Friday.