MARY SOUTHAM HAMILTON, 93, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia, where she lived for the past three years with her son and daughter-in-law.
Mary grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, and attended The Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Jamaica Plain, Boston, Massachusetts, graduating in 1950 from the Nursing Program. Mary was a homemaker for many years, caring for her husband and raising five children. Later in life, she worked as a Registered Nurse exemplifying professionalism and care to her patients. She also worked side-by-side for many years with her husband, Dr. George L. Hamilton, Sr. and son, Dr. George L. Hamilton II, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Julie Jenkins Hamilton in managing the front desk operations of Hamilton Family Dental in South Charleston. She loved greeting the patients, and as she would say, their practice was truly a "family" practice.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her husband at their home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and with her children, grandchildren, and great - grand children. She was a loving, devoted wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Mary was a devout Catholic and long-term parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Dr. George Linn Hamilton, Sr.
Survived by: daughters, Mary Linn Hamilton Savage, and husband, Robert of Vero Beach, FL; Deborah Hamilton Zahn and husband, David of Reisterstown, MD; Judith Marie Hamilton of Baltimore, MD; Elizabeth Carr Hamilton Boyd of South Charleston; son, Dr. George Linn Hamilton II and wife, Dr. Julie Jenkins Hamilton of Savannah, Georgia. Grandchildren: Jason Hamilton Zahn and wife, Michelle (great- grandchildren Jackson and Avery); Nathan Miller Zahn and wife Stephanie (great-grandchildren Tyler and Luke); Danielle Elizabeth Boyd, Georgia Marie Boyd Powell and husband, James; David Nathaniel Morris and fianc , Miranda Harrison, Matthew Linn Morris and partner, Katrin Weber; Caitlin Anne Hamilton and fianc , Mary Cate Miller, Geoffrey Linn Hamilton and wife, Anne (great- grandchild Norik); and Kelsey Nicole Burman and fianc , John Dean Fox (great-grandchildren Logan, Jacob, and Paige).
Services to honor the life of Mary Southam Hamilton will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston with Father John H. Finnell officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:30.
The family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Memories may be shared along with online condolences by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.