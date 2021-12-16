Mary Southam Hamilton, 93, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia, where she lived for the past three years with her son and daughter-in-law.
Mary grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, and attended The Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Jamaica Plain, Boston, Massachusetts, graduating in 1950 from the Nursing Program. Mary was a homemaker for many years, caring for her husband and raising five children. Later in life, she worked as a Registered Nurse exemplifying professionalism and care to her patients. She also worked side-by-side for many years with her husband, Dr. George L. Hamilton, Sr. and son, Dr. George L. Hamilton II, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Julie Jenkins Hamilton in managing the front desk operations of Hamilton Family Dental in South Charleston. She loved greeting the patients, and as she would say, their practice was truly a “family” practice.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her husband at their home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a loving, devoted wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Mary was a devout Catholic and long-term parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Dr. George Linn Hamilton, Sr.
Survived by: daughters, Mary Linn Hamilton Savage, and husband, Robert of Vero Beach, FL; Deborah Hamilton Zahn and husband, David of Reisterstown, MD; Judith Marie Hamilton of Baltimore, MD; Elizabeth Carr Hamilton Boyd of South Charleston; son, Dr. George Linn Hamilton II and wife, Dr. Julie Jenkins Hamilton of Savannah, Georgia. Grandchildren: Jason Hamilton Zahn and wife, Michelle (great- grandchildren Jackson and Avery); Nathan Miller Zahn and wife Stephanie (great-grandchildren Tyler and Luke); Danielle Elizabeth Boyd, Georgia Marie Boyd Powell and husband, James; David Nathaniel Morris and fiancé, Miranda Harrison, Matthew Linn Morris and partner, Katrin Weber; Caitlin Anne Hamilton and fiancé, Mary Cate Miller, Geoffrey Linn Hamilton and wife, Anne (great- grandchild Norik); and Kelsey Nicole Burman and fiancé, John Dean Fox (great-grandchildren Logan, Jacob, and Paige).
Services to honor the life of Mary Southam Hamilton will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston with Father John H. Finnell officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:30.
The family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Memories may be shared along with online condolences by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.