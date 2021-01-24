MARY KATHRYN CAUDLE STOUT, 79, passed away on January 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with inurnment following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, WV. lease follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
