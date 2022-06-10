MARY SUE CAMBELL MOSS 83, of St. Albans passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Celebration Villa, Scott Depot.
She was born July 25, 1938 in Alderson, West Virginia to the late Brack L. and Mildred S. Campbell. She is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Charles O. Carney; niece, Elizabeth Sue "Betsy" Carney Curry.
Sue was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for over 50 years, where she was one of the three trustees, substitute pianist/organist, chair of the committee to raise funds for the installation of the organ and stained-glass windows in the historic church, and raised funds to allow the church secretary to visit her family in Australia. She was a graduate of Rupert High School, Marshall University and Education for Ministry. Sue was the Lakewood swim team coordinator for several years, Doncaster Representative, auxiliary ski patrol member, part owner and editor of the St. Albans Advertiser.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bruce E. Moss, she was a loving mother to five children, Marilyn Ford (David) of St. Albans, Tim Moss (Cheri Trader) of Tornado, Christie Welch (Al) of Chillicothe, OH, Peggy Pegram (Ray) of Henderson, NC, Andrew Moss (Emily) of Hurricane; sister, Marilyn L. Carney of Frankfort, WV; grandchildren, Andrea "Lucy" Alden, Billy Ford, Andrea Polites, Andrew Ford, Katie Ford and Mary Ford, Daniel Moss, Madison Justice, Allison Howard, Zachary Pegram, Elizabeth Pegram, Noah Moss, Layne Moss and Lily Moss; nine great grandchildren; nephews, Charlie, Clint and Jon Carney.
A memorial service with communion will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Saint Albans with Father Charles Pope officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service.
A reception will follow the service in the church lounge.
The family would like to thank the staff at Celebration Villa for the outstanding care and compassion during Sue's stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ Kitchen or The Food Pantry, P.O. Box 248, St. Albans, WV 25177.