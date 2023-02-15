Thank you for Reading.

Mary Sue Keeling Wallace
MARY SUE KEELING WALLACE, 90, of Sumerco, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born January 6, 1933, in Sod, WV. She lived her last years in Kanawha City near her daughter, Sandra. Mary had a very special sweetheart, Guy Barker. They both gave each other company and compassion.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Norris and her second husband, Olen Lamont Wallace; parents, William C. and Gertie McClure Keeling; son-in-law, Johnnie Thompson; granddaughter, Holly Gillenwater; sisters, Phyllis, Dessie, Norine, Betty, Wynoka, Mae, and Mayme; brothers, Cecil, Okey, Asa, and Clifford Keeling & Eugene McClure, who were both killed in WWII.

