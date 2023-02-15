MARY SUE KEELING WALLACE, 90, of Sumerco, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born January 6, 1933, in Sod, WV. She lived her last years in Kanawha City near her daughter, Sandra. Mary had a very special sweetheart, Guy Barker. They both gave each other company and compassion.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Norris and her second husband, Olen Lamont Wallace; parents, William C. and Gertie McClure Keeling; son-in-law, Johnnie Thompson; granddaughter, Holly Gillenwater; sisters, Phyllis, Dessie, Norine, Betty, Wynoka, Mae, and Mayme; brothers, Cecil, Okey, Asa, and Clifford Keeling & Eugene McClure, who were both killed in WWII.
Mary loved animals dearly. She will be remembered for her many chickens, goats, dogs, and cats. She enjoyed feeding the wild deer and birds as well, when she lived on Keeling Ridge.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Pam Thompson (Mark) of Madison and Sandra Martin (Zack) of Charleston; granddaughters, Miranda (Cliff), Tracy (Ronnie), Kristy (Chris), and Sophie. Her most precious gems were her eleven great grandchildren, Karden, Jarrett (Carlee), Mia, Dakota (Erica), Samaira, Johnathan, Dawson (Addy), Jackson, Chance, John (Trinity), Jacob and her great great grandchildren, Stella, Braxton, and Lincoln.
Service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod. Friends may gather 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.