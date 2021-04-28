MARY SUE KESSLER 85, of Belle passed away April 25, 2021 at home.
She was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Billie Joe Kessler; parents, Albert and Elizabeth Huffman Mullins; and siblings, Lou Ellen Eley, William, James and Thomas Mullins.
Surviving are her son, David Kessler (Deborah) of Belle; daughters, Carolyn Hancock of Chesapeake, Deborah Loftis (William) and Peggy Johnson all of Belle; grandchildren, Charity Meyer, Jewell Wagner, Amanda and Billie Hancock, Catie Kessler, Michael Johnson, Alexander Larabee, Bobby Stevens, Crystal Bahar; great grandchildren, Brendon and Chriztian Kessler, Elizabeth Casto, David Merrill, Raven, Dakota and Willow White, Jacklyn Arms, Logan Collins, Loren Marr, Mara Johnson, Aiden Wagner, Dillon Stevens, Josie Staley, Randy and George Larabee; great-great-grandchild, Remington Merrill.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Witcher Cemetery with Pastor David Peters officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
