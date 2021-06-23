MARY SUE SPRATT, formerly Lucas, with her maiden name being Miller, 85, of Madison, West Virginia went to her heavenly home on June 19, 2021.
Left to cherish Mary Sue's memory are her children, Mike Lucas of Madison, West Virginia, Melinda Diamond of Houston, Texas, Mike and his wife Joy of Scott Teays Valley, West Virginia, Timothy and his wife Ruth of Van, West Virginia and PK and his wife Tammy of Frankfort, KY; with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved and adored.
Mary Sue is survived by her loving sister, Juanita Mullins of Norwalk, Ohio. Preceded in her death are Aretta Talbert, Jimmy, Tommy and Jackie Miller and her loving husband General Jack Spratt.
Mary Sue worked at the Boone County Court House in the assessor's office for 44 years, the last eight years as the assessor.
Mary Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was an inspiration to all that knew her and always had God at her side. She was a saint on earth and now is an angel in heaven. She loved music and attended Van United Methodist Church when she was able.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Mary Sue Spratt to: West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind 301 E. Main Street, Romney, West Virginia 26757.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV., with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, West Virginia.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until service time at the funeral home.
