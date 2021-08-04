MARY "SUSAN" CASERTA, 61, of Hernshaw, formerly of Man, departed this life on Monday, August 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
