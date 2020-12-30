Mary Susan Fretwell

MARY SUSAN "SUE" (WESTFALL) FRETWELL, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 27, 1941 in Harrison County, West Virginia to Raymond Glenn and Margaret Ruby (Banks) Westfall. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her sons Tracy and Troy, and her siblings Thomas Westfall and Ruth (Westfall) Shaver. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Ronald) Moats and granddaughter Mackenzie Tillery of Charleston, WV, and her brother John (Gloria) Westfall of Bridgeport, WV.
Sue was an amazing woman who led a diverse life filled with experiences passed down to those closest to her through her many wonderful stories. She took great pride in being a U.S Air Force officer's wife and was an accomplished businesswoman. She was well-traveled and spent many years overseas, first with her husband in the military, then later in life with her daughter in Italy and as a member of the Israeli volunteer Army. She lived many places but spent her final years in the Blues Skies of Texas retirement community surrounded by other military officers and spouses.
Susan's main focus and passion was always her family. She was a devoted sister, caring mother, and beloved aunt and grandmother. She appreciated the finer things in life and passed on that love and knowledge to all of us. When her granddaughter came along, she dedicated her life to being there for Patricia and Mackenzie. Her influence will continue to shine in all those closest to her for many years to come. We can proudly say we are all a product of her knowledge, experience and love.
Susan will be interred at the Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevos, Pennsylvania. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.