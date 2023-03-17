MARY VIRGINIA (JENNY) WOODRUFF, 92, of Madison, WV passed away on Tuesday March 14, 2023. She was born September 16, 1930 at Rock Creek, WV. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Pinkie Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Clarence Woodruff, and her sister Francis Pettry.
Jenny was devoted to God and a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She retired from CAMC (Memorial) after a long career caring for others. She enjoyed camping and nurturing the beautiful flowers around her home. She took much pride in the beauty of her home and flower beds.
Jenny is survived by her loving children, Erma (Buddy) Williams of Ohio, Brenda (Charles) Foster of Cross Lanes, Roger Woodruff of Parkersburg, and Randy (Teresa) Woodruff of Madison. She was the very proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
The family will receive friends and family at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Saturday March 18, 2023. Visitation starts at 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family invites memorial contributions to www.hospicecarewv.org or send to Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.