Mary Virginia (Jenny) Woodruff
MARY VIRGINIA (JENNY) WOODRUFF, 92, of Madison, WV passed away on Tuesday March 14, 2023. She was born September 16, 1930 at Rock Creek, WV. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Pinkie Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Clarence Woodruff, and her sister Francis Pettry.

Jenny was devoted to God and a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She retired from CAMC (Memorial) after a long career caring for others. She enjoyed camping and nurturing the beautiful flowers around her home. She took much pride in the beauty of her home and flower beds.

