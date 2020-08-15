MARY VIRGINIA LEWIS, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Rick Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Mary Virginia's name may be made to Fayetteville United Methodist Church, PO Box 87, Fayetteville, WV 25840 or Fayetteville United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry, PO Box 33, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
