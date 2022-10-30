Thank you for Reading.

Mary Virginia Slemp
MARY VIRGINIA ZOLLICKOFFER CLARKE SLEMP, 85, of Milton, WV, died on October 3, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Mary was a woman of both words and heart.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 11, 1937 to Marjorie Rowland Clarke and Carl Dame Clarke, Sr, words were how she processed information, found renewal, and shared of herself. She read her first newspaper headline at age 3 and graduated from Goucher College as an English major at age 19. Her first job in the library at Johns Hopkins University offered not only a place to bury oneself in books, but also proximity to (and likely a few hidden reunions with) her then fiancé, Dennett C. Slemp. Their remarkable marriage continued for over 65 years. Mary lived most of her adult life in Chesterfield County, Virginia, focused on raising two daughters. She returned to school in her 50s, completing her master's degree in creative writing at Hollins College. Mary was a catalog librarian at heart, reading and collecting everything in case it might have a second or third use. Written words always carried for Mary the potential to learn, bolster, protect, or love. Mary humbly shared words of faith and of spiritual development, as well, through family table graces or in her journey with the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross.

