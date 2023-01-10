Mary Walker Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY WALKER,77, of Charleston passed away January 6, 2023 following a short illness.She was a member of Indian Rock Baptist Church, Largo, Florida and retired from the account department working for both Equinox and then Central Glass, Charleston.Preceding her in death were her parents, Elvin and Eva Whisenant Walker; sisters, Maxine Bright and Marilyn Little; and brother, James Walker.Surviving are her sisters, Ruth Walker and Marcella Freeman both of Charleston.In keeping with Mary's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com, to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Walker Internet Charleston Elvin Eva Whisenant Walker Cremation Wish James Walker Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra Denice Mundy Reba Mae Casto William “Bill” Howa Hensley Barbara Ellen Westfall Jr Chaney Roger Dale Shaffer Donald Ray Harper Jr. Mila Lee Nunley John Frederick Starcher William “Bill” Hensley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.