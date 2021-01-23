Mary Winebrenner

MARY (MAHONEY) WINEBRENNER, of Gauley Bridge, died January 20, 2021. Born July 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Murphy) Mahoney.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter, Mary Eileen Winebrenner.
Mary is survived by her husband, Allen Winebrenner of Gauley Bridge; brother John Mahoney of Adrian, MI; sister-in-law Trudy (Dick) Bardes of Clifton, VA; brother-in-law Mark Winebrenner of Gauley Bridge; nephews John Mahoney Jr of Adrian, MI and Michael Mahoney of Round Lake, IL.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.