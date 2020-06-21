MARY WINIFRED CROSIER went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She worked 27 years in Putnam County Schools as a school teacher, retiring in 1999. She took a special interest in her students and their lives. Mrs. Crosier enjoyed being outside and working in her yard and garden with her husband Bob and dog "Molly." She also enjoyed her children, grandchildren, as well as her great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Crosier was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Crosier was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred "Andy" Myer Hartsaw and Mary Leachman Hartsaw. Also preceding was sister Betty Elizabeth "Liz" Links.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert "Bobby" Crosier; her son, Stephen Barry Crosier (Terri McKnight); her daughter, Karen Elaine Morgan; grandchildren, Kaylyn Marie Crosier Hunt (Chris), Jessica Victoria Morgan Williams (Garrett), and Jared Robert Morgan; great - grandchildren, Jude David, Sage Christopher, Axel Andrew, Thorin Dale, and Brier James.
Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, in Shady Spring, W.Va.
Private online condolences or other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, W.Va.