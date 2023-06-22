MARY WRIGHT (WRISTON) KEES went to her heavenly home on Saturday June 17, 2023. She was born at Whittaker, WV on April 18, 1930 to the late Henry and Effie (Massey) Wriston.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bannan E. Kees. The love of her life for 68 years who she is now reunited with. Brother Clifton Wriston and wife Charlene of Florida, son-in-law Kent Tyree of Pax.
She is survived by her beloved family members: sons David Kees of Rich Creek, VA, Andy (Lora) Kees of Collinsdale. Daughter Susan Tyree of Daniels. Brother Roy (Jodie) Wriston of Elkview. Grandsons Wayne Kees (Krisha) of Peterstown, Shane Tyree (Amy) of Daniels. Granddaughters Cheyenne and Andi Danielle Kees. Great Grandson Sawyer Kees. Great Granddaughters Caroline Kees and Allison Tyree. Their Children and Grandchildren brought so much joy into their lives.
Mary and Bannan loved to camp at Lake Sherwood where they camp hosted for 26 years. Many memories with her family and friends were created at Lake Sherwood and it is a place that she held very close to her heart. Mary has been a member of the Burnwell Nazarene Church since 1988 and has been a devoted Christian all her life. She graduated from East Bank High School, class of 1949 and has always had a love of reading. She wanted to thank her family and her niece, Sherry Smith, for all their love and support through the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burnwell Nazarene Church, 241 Collinsdale Rd., Gallagher, WV 25083-8129.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Rev. Daniel Saylor, and Rev. Kevin E. Witcher officiating. Burial will follow at Greencastle Cemetery at Greencastle on Paint Creek.
Friends may visit from 12 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.