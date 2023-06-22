Thank you for Reading.

Mary Wright (Wriston) Kees
MARY WRIGHT (WRISTON) KEES went to her heavenly home on Saturday June 17, 2023. She was born at Whittaker, WV on April 18, 1930 to the late Henry and Effie (Massey) Wriston.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bannan E. Kees. The love of her life for 68 years who she is now reunited with. Brother Clifton Wriston and wife Charlene of Florida, son-in-law Kent Tyree of Pax.

