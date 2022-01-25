Mary Zackoski Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY ZACKOSKI, 77, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at Hubbard House West after an extended illness. Her son Leon Zackoski II was by her side.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Graveside Keller Mary Zackoski Leon Zackoski Ii Service West Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Julia Shepard Greene Blank Ronnie Keith Hoffman William Howard Nahodil Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes