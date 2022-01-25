Thank you for Reading.

Mary Zackoski
SYSTEM

MARY ZACKOSKI, 77, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at Hubbard House West after an extended illness. Her son Leon Zackoski II was by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

Tags

Recommended for you