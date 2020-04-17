Maryanna "Mert" Hogue

MARYANNA ELIZABETH "MERT" HOGUE, 61, of Dunbar, passed away from an extended illness on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to social distancing policies, a memorial will be held at a later date for Maryanna, and her sister, Jackie, who passed away a few hours after her.

