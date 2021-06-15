MARYBETH PYLES, 66, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
