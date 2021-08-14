Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing, rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
MARYLN DALE LUSK, 81 years old and a resident of Bim WV, departed this earthly dwelling on August 11, 2021 on the river bank near his home.
He was born March 21, 1940 to the late Luther and Hazel Bailey Lusk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 28 years Brenda Kay Osborne Lusk; sons Charles Lusk and Shawn Browning; granddaughter Sandra Cox; three brothers; four sisters; son-in-law Edmund Vance; and stepfather Julius Cook.
Marlyn was a hardworker, always giving 100%. A dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor and friend. He worked as a coal miner for 28 years for EACC and Peabody Coal at Kopperston #1 Mine where he was a member of the UMWA. He was a Christian and a member of the Greenwood Church of God. He was anything but ordinary. Never meeting a stranger, he loved to talk and make new friends. He enjoyed watching wrestling and showing everyone his knife collection. He was blessed with many things, but a few held a special place in his heart. His family, his friends, his dogs, and his forever sweetheart Brenda Kay.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Elizabeth Vance (Danny Richmond) of Foster, Janetta Hall (Tony) of Morganton, NC, Betty Cox (James) of Bim, Patricia Green of Bim and Joyce Gunnoe of Van; ten grandchildren, Edmund Vance (Joanna), Aaron Vance (Shaylee), Danielle Nunnery (Drew), Tony Hall, Amanda Hall, James Allen Cox, Christopher Green, Tessa Lusk (Jesse), Marlie Green (Timmy) and Amber Estep (Justin); ten great grandchildren, Logan, Sydney, Greyson, Mila, Xander, Shannon, Madison, Stella, Abel and Autumn; three brothers, Dennis Lusk, Freddie Lusk and Mike Lusk; three sisters, Juanita Fox, Jackie Bailey and Betty Bailey; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Scotty Elswick officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Boone County Ambulance Authority, Wharton Barrett Volunteer Fire Department and Jimmy and Susan Castle, Lisa Peters, along with everyone else who helped.
The family requests that COVID 19 guidelines be observed.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.