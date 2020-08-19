Essential reporting in volatile times.

MASTER SERGEANT HIRAM "SAM" O. SOMERVILLE, 90, of New Era-Sandyville, WV passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. A funeral procession will leave the funeral following the visitation for a graveside service at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV, with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. The Rev. David Shirer of the Ravenswood Church of the Nazerene will officiate the graveside service.