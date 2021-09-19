It is with profound loss and sadness that we share that: MASTER SERGEANT JUSTIN L. PAULEY passed away of an apparent heart attack at his home in Virginia Beach, VA Saturday, August 14, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife of 14 years Maria "Masha" Varman Pauley, his Mother Ellen Mills-Pauley and Brother Patrick Ryan Mills (and wife Carrie) of Crooked Creek, Scott Depot, WV, a Half Brother and Sister Joseph and Sarah Pauley, and many loving Aunts and Uncles and the Best Cousins ever. Preceded by Grandmother and Grandfather, Leonard and Katie Mills, and Uncle Chuck (L.C. Mills, Jr.), and his horse Rusty.
Justin graduated from WV State College in 2000 and joined the U.S. Army in September 2000. He served in Nasiriyah, Baghdad, Korea, and various Stations in the U.S. attaining Master Sergeant in 2017. As a Combat Veteran, he often spoke of a need for peace He made his own way in this world and made us very proud. May he rest in peace.
A gravesite gathering with Military Rites to inter his ashes next to his Grandparents will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 at St. Patrick's Cemetery located at 2098 Joyce Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560. All are welcome. Food and fellowship to follow at the family home on Crooked Creek.
Bring your fond memories as we welcome our Soldier home to Rest in Peace.