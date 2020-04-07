Matilda "Janie" Smith

MATILDA "JANIE" SMITH, 76 of Marmet died April 4, 2020. Per her wishes she will be cremated and a private family graveside will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

