MATILDA "JANIE" SMITH, 76 of Marmet died April 4, 2020. Per her wishes she will be cremated and a private family graveside will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Coleman, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Goff, Mildred - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.