MATILDA "TILLY" MARR MYNES, 91, of Nitro, WV, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020.
Tilly was born in Huntington, WV, to Raymond McKnight Sloan and Matilda Jane Prichard Sloan on July 25, 1929. She married Clyde Mynes on May 23, 1951 in Huntington, WV. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Zoology. She was an active member of Nitro First Presbyterian.
Tilly is preceded in death by her brother Raymond McKnight Sloan Jr. and daughter Dorothy Jane Herndon. Tilly is survived by her husband Clyde; her children James Mynes, Louis (Sandy) Mynes, and Lucy (Robert) Young; several "satellite" children; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tilly touched the life of every person she met with either loving words, kind and thoughtful advice, or a firm lecture. Strangers were treated as if they were family; family was treasured, so no one was spared from one of the most opinionated, obstinate, generous, and compassionate women to have graced this earth. Tilly was not concerned with what was considered "normal"; she walked to the beat of her own drum, leading and teaching the next several generations in her family to be strong and independent. Her legacy will continue on through the hearts, minds, and memories of everyone she touched.
Bluebirds were always a sign of hope and better things to come for Tilly, and she believed God used those bluebirds in her life to guide and comfort her during rough times:
"And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy Kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:42-43
Memorial services to be announced at a later time.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Tilly's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com