MATT RAY HENSLEY, 49 years old, spent his childhood in Quick, WV before residing in Newton, WV for several years until the evening of January 10, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston WV, when, surrounded by loved ones, he became absent from his body and present with the Lord. Matt departed his life in the same manner he entered life, cradled in the arms of his loving and devoted mother.
Matt is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vernon and Lectia Hensley, beside whom his body will enter into eternal rest, and his maternal grandparents, Harold and Myrtle Robinson. Matt was also predeceased in July 2021 by his girl, "Pepper", a Norwegian Elkhound that was an important part of Matt's life for 15 years.
Matt is survived by a man he saw as 10-feet tall and bulletproof, his father Jim Hensley, and his mother, his "rock", Jeannie Hensley, of Newton, WV. Matt is survived and deeply loved and cherished by his sister, Angie Williams and her husband, Matt's brother at heart, Dallas Williams of Elkview, WV, and his brother, Jimmy Hensley of Newton, WV and his wife Mariah.
Matt earned the title from the following as the "World's Best Uncle". Uncle Matt's sense of humor had a way of keeping his nephews and niece humbled: nephews, Derrick Lee Williams (Megan) of Winfield, WV, James Vernon Hensley, II (Rachel) of Belle, WV, Zachary Joel Williams (Alexxus) of Moyock, NC, Noah Hensley of Newton WV and niece, Macaiah Hensley, of Barboursville, WV.
Matt came to know Jesus as his Savior through the ministries of Newton Baptist Church, specifically, Pastor Ronnie Fisher.
Matt was proud of his Elk River upbringing. He was a "Hall of Fame Fan" of the West Virginia Mountaineers, football and basketball, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Reds, and former NASCAR driver, Rusty Wallace. Matt was an outdoorsman. He was quite the angler and loved taking back roads.
Matt would want Todd, Jason and Kenneth to know they remained his best friends throughout his lifetime.
A special thank you to the Charleston Hubbard House for being angels among us during our tremendous hours of sorrow.
To Matt's cousin and buddy, Stephanie Stover, his Aunt Diana Wright, and another beautiful heart who chooses to remain anonymous, your touch of grace and generosity through out this difficult journey made all the difference for our entire family. We love you.
To all the prayer warriors who carried our family's burden before the throne of Glory, thank you for the wall of prayer that surrounded and supported Matt and the rest of our family.
A special thanks in this regard goes to Don Townsend. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., January 14, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Newton Baptist Church or the Charleston Hubbard House in Matt's memory or to the Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter in memory of "Pepper".
