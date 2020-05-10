Matthew Allen Cooper

MATTHEW ALLEN COOPER, 39 years old, of Madison, W.Va., was born August 6, 1980, and died March 8, 2020, from a long illness.

Matthew graduated from Scott High School, where he was an Honor Student, and attended Boone Career Center for Building Construction. Matthew was a Boy Scout, First Class, and was baptized at Madison Church of Christ. He was a Carpenter by trade.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cooper; maternal grandparents, Elery and Esther Loftus; and uncle, Wayne Ray Scragg.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Cooper, and his father, Joe Cooper, both of Madison; aunts, Pat Jarrell of Hilton Head, S.C., Elaine Javins of Charleston, W.Va., Wilma Loftus of Madison, Pamela Loftus of Charleston, Sandra Groeb of Ocala, Fla.; uncle, Ron Scragg of Idaho; and many beloved cousins. Matthew has three children, Drew, 20, Skylar, 13, and Marshall, 15.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Gomez Cemetery at Uneeda, W.Va.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg. 

Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 

Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. 

Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.