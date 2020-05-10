MATTHEW ALLEN COOPER, 39 years old, of Madison, W.Va., was born August 6, 1980, and died March 8, 2020, from a long illness.
Matthew graduated from Scott High School, where he was an Honor Student, and attended Boone Career Center for Building Construction. Matthew was a Boy Scout, First Class, and was baptized at Madison Church of Christ. He was a Carpenter by trade.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cooper; maternal grandparents, Elery and Esther Loftus; and uncle, Wayne Ray Scragg.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Cooper, and his father, Joe Cooper, both of Madison; aunts, Pat Jarrell of Hilton Head, S.C., Elaine Javins of Charleston, W.Va., Wilma Loftus of Madison, Pamela Loftus of Charleston, Sandra Groeb of Ocala, Fla.; uncle, Ron Scragg of Idaho; and many beloved cousins. Matthew has three children, Drew, 20, Skylar, 13, and Marshall, 15.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Gomez Cemetery at Uneeda, W.Va.