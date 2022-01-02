MATTHEW E. WOLFE of Charleston, WV died unexpectedly on December 15, 2021. Matt was born to Roger and Bonnie Wolfe on December 5, 1975, in Charleston, WV and was a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley. In addition to his mother (Bonnie of Lexington, KY) and his father (Roger of Lewisburg, WV), Matt is survived by his son Ethan Wolfe (14 years old and living with his mother, Melissa Elliot, in Leola, PA); his sister Tracy Wolfe (Lexington, KY); his sister Rebecca Wolfe (Charleston , SC); many members of his extended family, and a host of friends. Matt was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Wolfe.
Matt was an accomplished electrician and a talented musician and artist. From 2002 to 2015, Matt was the drummer for the acclaimed heavy metal band Byzantine, serving as a studio guitarist, songwriter, and lyric writer for the band, as well. Matt's contributions to the band were instrumental in Byzantine signing a record deal in 2004.
Matt loved his family, his fianc e, Brittany Huffman, animals, the Green Bay Packers, the WVU Mountaineers, and hanging out with his friends, especially to play music.
Above all else, Matt loved his son deeply and did his best to be a good father. Their bond remains unbreakable, and Matt's spirit will live on in Ethan's heart.
Shortly after Matt's death, Byzantine prepared a collection of video memories of Matt and the band. The band's efforts on Matt's behalf may be viewed on Byzantine's Facebook page, https://fb.watch/a33C8JLOGE/ and show how Matt was loved, and will continue to be loved, by many people.
A service celebrating Matt's life will be held on January 8, 2022 beginning at noon, at the River Ridge Church located at 2090 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV. Interment of Matt's ashes will be at the Eventide Cemetery in Spencer, WV at a later date.