MATTHEW LOWELL CUMMINGS 63, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Matt was born in Charleston, WV on October 12, 1959. He was married to Cheryl Linville Cummings for just over 35 years.
Matt was a banker for most of his adult life. In his retirement he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, watching his beloved Mountaineers, and spending time with his friends and family. His friends and family will miss his love, friendship, and never-ending humor.
Matt is preceded in death by father Joseph Cummings, mother Doris Cummings, sister, Mary Cummings, and other family and friends.
Matt is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cummings; children, Rachel Alles (Douglas) and Adam Cummings; sister, Jan Higley (Chuck); grandchildren, Maya Cummings, Madeline Alles, Maxwell Alles; brother and sisters-in-love, Laurie Linville, Kevin Linville (Ronda), cousins, Jackie Tawney (Dale), Jill Hoghoughi, Georgia Curry, Charlie Childress, Buddy Skaggs, Misti Witt Hicks (Jason); nephews, Christopher Linville (Erica), Joshua Linville, Samuel Foster, Bradley Linville, Brian Linville (Morgan); great-niece and nephews, Marcus Linville, Lahasia Good, Miles Linville, Max Linville; great-great-nephew, Karson Linville and other family and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m., on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with HR Whittington as Celebrant.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5 p.m., until service time.