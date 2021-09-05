Matthew "Matt" D. Lowery Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MATTHEW "MATT" D. LOWERY 32, of Mammoth, WV passed away September 2, 2021. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Lowery family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Pass Away D. Lowery Mammoth Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dorothy Mae Geyer Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Van Reginald Rawlings Ruby Frances (Hudson) McCormick James Lee Boone Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries