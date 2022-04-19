MATTHEW NEIL ROWE, age 45, of Annandale, Virginia was reunited with his grandparents and several dear aunts and uncles in heaven April 9, 2022.
Matthew was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, December 27, 1976, the first born son of Dr. James N. Rowe and Lorena Cook Rowe of Stafford, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jesse Rowe and Phyllis Rowe Johnson, step- grandfather Edward Johnson and maternal grandparents Benjamin T. Cook and Emma Loveall Cook, all of Charleston, West Virginia and several dear aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Christy Shiflett Rowe, step sons Cody and Hunter Shiflett, his parents and two brothers, Jonathan (Crystal) of Stafford and David (Mariana) of Woodbridge, Virginia, his young nephews Nathaniel and Christopher and niece Hannah Rowe, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew was a life long resident of Fairfax County, Virginia from 9 months of age. He played soccer with the Braddock Road Youth League and was a "water baby" from infancy. He competed on several swim teams from kindergarten into his teenage years. He participated in all county orchestra playing string bass in elementary school but in the teen years discovered the electric guitar and loved jamming with his friends. He attended Robinson High School and Northern Virginia Community College studying automotive technology.
A celebration of Matthew's life will be held Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon at Fairfax Memorial Chapel on Braddock Road. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and the graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in the adjoining Fairfax Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in memory of Matthew.