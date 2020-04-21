Matthew Paul Whittington

MATTHEW PAUL WHITTINGTON, 37, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. Due to the regulations and guidelines in place both locally and nationwide, a private service and burial will be at Barton Chapel in Apple Grove, WV. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.

VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.