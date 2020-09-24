MATTHEW SHANE TAYLOR, 36, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital
Shane was very passionate about baseball, he played t-ball through varsity high school, usually as a shortstop, catcher, or a pitcher. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan from the age of four, always eager to watch his favorite team play. Along with baseball, Shane was always interested in computers and has built several of them through the years. He was a doting older brother to his younger brother Jacob, who will miss him dearly. He will be deeply missed by numerous friends from all across the country, too many that can be mentioned. Shane will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to crack a joke at the most needed times. Shanes parents would like to express thanks to the staff at CAMC General Hospital and the staff of CORE for their kindness and compassion given.
Shane is preceded in death by grandmother; Penny Curry, great-grandmother; Freda Jones, and grandfather; James Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter; Autumn Taylor and stepdaughter Rayvenn Pettry who he loved with all his heart, mother; Jill Huffman Kidd and stepfather; Stuart Kidd, brother; Jacob Kidd (Beth), maternal grandfather; Bill Huffman, step grandmother; Brenda Mace, father; Darrell Taylor, half-brother; Anthony Taylor, paternal grandmother; Gloria Roark, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., on Friday, September 25, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 3 p.m. for the graveside service at Canterbury Cemetery in Long Ridge with Pastor Roy Huffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to CORE.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangement are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, WV 25071.