MATTHEW STEVEN HUFFMAN, 19, entered Heaven on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with his family by his side. His passing was due to injuries from a car accident.

Born April 30, 2003, Matt had an interesting life. God sent him into our lives when he was just a few weeks old, and Matt officially became a Huffman on November 10, 2004. He was well loved by his parents and his Sissy.

