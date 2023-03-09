MATTHEW STEVEN HUFFMAN, 19, entered Heaven on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with his family by his side. His passing was due to injuries from a car accident.
Born April 30, 2003, Matt had an interesting life. God sent him into our lives when he was just a few weeks old, and Matt officially became a Huffman on November 10, 2004. He was well loved by his parents and his Sissy.
He attended Kanawha City Elementary, Horace Mann Middle School, and Capital High. Through the years, Matt tried different sports. He did baseball, Upward Soccer, track (shot put), skiing, Aikido, and Upward basketball for several years. He enjoyed going skiing with the ski clubs in middle school and high school.
Matt began Strings in fourth grade, learning the violin, and continued Strings for seven more years. He performed with the Capital High Strings in many concerts, and was a member of the Kanawha County SCORCH group (strings). He loved music, especially contemporary Christian music and country music.
Matt joined the Cub Scouts and went through the Scout ranks to the Life rank. He enjoyed the camping and outdoor activities of the Scouts.
During his four years at Capital High, Matt participated in the Army Jr ROTC. He loved the regimen and patriotism of ROTC. He reached the level of Cadet Major, and was in the Color Guard and on the marksmanship team. He greatly admired Sgt. Robert Rilley (Top), his ROTC leader.
Matthew attended Carver Career Center for the two-year Auto Tech Program, under the direction of instructor Kevin Cornell, who became his friend.
Matt attended Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene since he was an infant. Matthew often played violin solos and duets with his father in church. Matt also took piano lessons from his cousin, Diane Vinscavich, and often played the piano in church.
He loved his church, and was active in NYI, the church youth group. He loved all the activities the group did, being good friends with leaders Jamie and Adam Smith. He participated in Bible Quizzing. He liked to help around the church - painting, helping to fix things, running the sound booth, singing in the choir, and helping in the food pantry. At graduation, Matt had earned over 500 community service hours, a majority of it for the work at the church and in the food pantry.
Matt was an outdoors guy -- he loved fishing, hunting, hiking and camping. Anytime anyone said, let's go fishing, he would grab his fishing pole and head out. His big love was hunting. He loved to deer hunt, even in very cold weather, with his Uncle Jackie in Greenbrier County.
Matt worked at Cabela's for 18 months. What a great place for an outdoorsman to work. He loved working there and made many friends there, including his supervisor, Jessica Snodgrass. Matt met his future fiancée, Sarah, working at Cabela's. Seeking a change, he recently began working at Matheny Truck Group.
Matt was a family guy. He liked spending time with family. He was a great brother to his older sister, a good son, grandson, cousin and nephew. He was very loving and respectful to his grandparents. He really shined at being an uncle to his two young nephews. They loved to play, wrestle with him, and tease him.
Matthew was preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandparents, Jim and Becky Cottle. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Connie Huffman, his sister Elizabeth Elkins and husband Brandon, nephews Connor and Cason Elkins. Also surviving are his grandparents Jack and Virginia Huffman, Paul and Debbie Settle, and brother Jimmy Settle, as well as uncles Jackie Huffman, David Cottle (Sandy), Jerry Cottle (Carolyn), and aunt Susan Tincher (Denny). His cousins include Angela O'Brien (Sean), William and Finley O'Brien, Abby Davis (Zach), Lincoln Davis, Jennifer Cottle, Sarah Corbin, Jaxon Barker, special friend and cousin, Kim Ryan. Also grieving Matt Is his fiancée, Sarah Stephens, and her parents, along with a whole host of friends.
The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, 102 Nazarene Drive, beside Ruthlawn Elementary. Pastors Sandy Burdette, Rick Gardner, Chuck Britt, and Chuck Pennington will be officiating. Friends may call two hours before the service, at 11. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, near his maternal grandparents. Curry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to Davis Creek Nazarene Church for the Lights of Bethlehem living nativity that Matt participated in since he was a toddler, or the Bread of Life food pantry that feeds many families each week.
A special thank you goes out to the CAMC General STICU unit that took such great care of Matt. Matt's family appreciates all the messages, texts, and prayers. Our hearts are broken, but we know that Matt is with our Lord Jesus and walking streets of gold. Knowing Matt, he's probably playing the violin to accompany the angels.
Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.